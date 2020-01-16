Odisha: At least 40 people injured after five coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Express derail in Cuttack; no casualties reported yet

At least 40 people were injured after five coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed on hitting a stationary goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi railway station of Cuttack on Thursday.

As many as six are believed to be critically injured while another twenty received minor injuries. Till now no reports of casualties have surfaced, CNN-News18 reported.

#BREAKING – Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar express derail in Cuttack, Odisha. More than 40 people have been injured, 6 people are severely injured.@payalmehta100 with details pic.twitter.com/ouFYzgkYtu — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 16, 2020

The accident which occured at 7 am resulted in five bogies of LTT Express getting derailed and another three getting displaced. Officials said the accident happened when the passenger train hit the guard van of a good train between Salagaon and Nergundi stations.

Local media reported that the region was engulfed in heavy fog when the mishap took place. Railway accident medical ambulances have reached the spot as rescue operation continued.

"The speedometer of both the trains have been seized for inquiry," East Coast Railway Spokesperson J P Mishra said.

Railway and Fire service officials are also present at the accident site.

According to local reports, the passengers who suffered serious injuries have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack and are said to be out of danger.

Five trains have been affected due to the accident where restoration work in underway. These include the Bhubaneswar-Mumbai LTT SF Express, the Puri-Rourkela Express, Dhanbad-Bhubaneshwar Rajyarani Express which have all been diverted via Naraj.

"East Coast Railway acknowledges with deep gratitude help of nearby locals and villagers who have displayed great humanitarian values and come to the rescue of injured passengers," Mishra said.

With inputs from PTI

