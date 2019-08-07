Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2019: BSE declares Class 10 Supplementary exam results; check scores on bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha 10th Supplementary Result 2019| The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha declared the result for Class 10 supplementary exam on its official website today (Wednesday, 7 August). Students who appeared for the exam can log on to the official website –bseodisha.ac.in to check and download their results.

As per The Times of India, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum declared that the total pass percentage of students stood at 43.62 percent. A total number of 26,296 students appeared for the supplementary exams, out of which the results of 26, 239 students are announced.

In addition to this, the board also declared the Open School Certificate Examination result. The overall pass percentage of students in this exam stood at 63.44 percent.

Steps to check Odisha Class 10 supplementary exam results:

Step 1: Log on to official website bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link for Class 10 Supplementary exam.

Step 3: Enter the required details like your roll number and hit 'submit'.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and take a print for future reference.

About Board of Secondary Education, Odisha:

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops secondary education in the state of Odisha.