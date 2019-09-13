Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from 4 to 15 November: Arvind Kejriwal launches seven-point plan to combat pollution in winters

The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be enforced in the National Capital from 4 November to 15 November, post-Diwali, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday on account of rising levels of pollution in Delhi. This is the third time the Delhi government has implemented the odd-even scheme to keep a check on pollution in the capital city.

The odd-even rationing of vehicles on road is basically a pollution control plan under which private vehicles are allowed to drive, park, and purchase fuel on alternating days, according to whether the last digit in their license plate is even or odd.

In addition, Kejriwal chalked out a seven-point plan to combat atmospheric pollution, which rises to dangerously high levels during winter months due to fog, climatic conditions and other factors such as the stubble burning by farmers from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.

The Delhi government's pollution-fighting plan includes distribution of breathing masks to citizens, a tree plantation drive to increase green cover, the introduction of special plans for 12 pollution hotspots in the national capital. The chief minister also said that 1,000 electric buses will also to be introduced in Delhi to cut vehicular emissions and improve the public transport system, which is a proven way to cut the number of vehicles on roads.

He added that the AAP government will procure mask on a large scale and distribute it to the people of Delhi this winter. He said that stubble burning in the neighbouring state is the major cause of pollution in Delhi and keeping in view of the fact that citizens here are forced to inhale toxic air during winters, the government is procuring N95 masks on large scale.

"Government will procure the mask on a large scale and will distribute it among the people. It will be distributed in October as the smog from the stubble penetrates Delhi in November. N95 masks that are considered best are being procured," said Kejriwal while addressing a press conference.

"Every year in winters Delhi turns into a gas chamber from the smoke emanating from adjoining states like Punjab, Haryana etc. due to the burning of stubble," he said.

Kejriwal's statement came a day after environment experts recommended the rationing and use of face masks as “short term measures” to fight pollution during the winter months when the air quality in Delhi dips to alarming levels, Hindustan Times reported.

Five years ago, in 2014, a global study on air quality trends by the World Health Organisation had declared Delhi the most polluted city in the world. Since then, the Centre, states and courts have taken several steps to arrest pollution in the city, reports Indian Express.

With inputs from agencies