Odd-Even scheme 2019: Day One gets mixed reactions from Twitterrati; some want it to be permanent, others are not convinced

In the wake of alarming levels of pollution in the National Capital, AAP government re implemented the Odd-Even scheme in the city from Monday. The move met with mixed reactions from residents. While several lauded the government, saying that such a step needed to be taken to combat the rise in air pollution, others accused it of not taking enough steps to curb pollution and of politicising the issue.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) the odd-even scheme, coupled with high wind speed, brought down pollution levels in Delhi by 82 percent in eight hours on Monday, reported India Today.

As the pollution levels visibly dropped, making way for a clearer sky, Delhiites took to Twitter to react to the improved weather conditions.

Some credited the scheme for less traffic on roads, clear sky and suggested that the government make this permanent.

@ArvindKejriwal really traffic was less on road . Good Option it’s seems like detoxification of pollution as well traffic .Delhi Govt must do in every 3 https://t.co/8LgzcqG0RU time include cabs also .

So that people must use public transport.#Detox #pollution #OddEven — Arpit vijay (@geniousarpit07) November 5, 2019

@ArvindKejriwal @msisodia odd even should be permanent for long lasting delhi — Rizwan Shahid (@rizwanzeenews) November 5, 2019

Bilkul sahi hai rahe hai sir mai to aaj soch raha tha roj yahi lage de. Road v khali time v bach raha hai or paryawaran bhi. Odd even ek fayde anek. pic.twitter.com/ZJjHFmscZt — DIGAMBAR SINGH BANGARI (@dsbangari17) November 5, 2019

Another user posted a video of him driving through the road and thanking Odd-Even for a traffic-free Sardar Patel Marg which is usually busy on other days.

Riding through Delhi is super cool. Right now at SP MARG which is otherwise choked at this hour with traffic. #OddEven ko permanent kar do bhai 😂 pic.twitter.com/UfY3CtNnpB — Ashish (@AshishXL) November 5, 2019

However, some Twitter users claimed that the Odd-Even scheme did nothing to improve the situation in the city and credited strong winds and nature for it. They questioned the government's intent behind the move that brought inconveniences to the residents and called the move a failure.

If citizens pool car.. Or take e rickshaw.. Take metro..

No need for odd even. Just saying https://t.co/CcnTigwmx9 — TheElusivePimpernel (@mystiquememoir) November 5, 2019

Excess of everything is bad. Ppl wud start buying multiple cars to avoid the odd even scheme. Feasible step wud be to strengthen the public transport by improving infra first instd of freebies. Freebies are reqd in cases when ppl are not using pub trpt but that's not the case. — Deepanshu Gupta (@Deepans07164197) November 5, 2019

Dear @ArvindKejriwal to tackle air pollution odd even will not help. Here are some tips to help tackle it immediately, Closure of industries, schools, it companies (or implementing compulsory work from home) for two days and compensating it by working on Saturdays later. Part 1 — Nithin Rajagopal (@nithin_msd) November 5, 2019

Few also questioned the government for not exempting vehicles that run on CNG.

Keeping CNG pvt vehicles in the ambit of odd even rule makes no scientific sense. If the motive is to reduce number of vehicles on roads only, dont exempt any class of vehicle---follow odd even 100%. — Abhinav Chadha (@abhinavsoulful) November 5, 2019

The last time #OddEven was implemented & CNG was exempted, some Babu's, on behalf of some Mantris of Delhi Govt. were heard selling CNG stickers for a few thousand bucks. — Tarun ཡེཨར་ཨོཕ༹་མོནཀ (@YearOfMonk) November 5, 2019

