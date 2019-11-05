Associate Partner

Odd-Even scheme 2019: Day One gets mixed reactions from Twitterrati; some want it to be permanent, others are not convinced

India FP Staff Nov 05, 2019 13:23:45 IST

  • In the wake of alarming levels of pollution in the National Capital, AAP government reimplementated th famous odd-even scheme in the city from 4 November.

  • As per reports, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) the odd-even scheme, coupled with high wind speed, brought down pollution levels in Delhi by 82 per cent in eight hours on Monday

  • Some credited the scheme for lesser traffic on roads, clear sky and suggested that the government makes this permanent.

  • Others, however, questioned the government's intent and called this move a failure.

In the wake of alarming levels of pollution in the National Capital, AAP government re implemented the Odd-Even scheme in the city from Monday. The move met with mixed reactions from residents. While several lauded the government, saying that such a step needed to be taken to combat the rise in air pollution, others accused it of not taking enough steps to curb pollution and of politicising the issue.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) the odd-even scheme, coupled with high wind speed, brought down pollution levels in Delhi by 82 percent in eight hours on Monday, reported India Today.

As the pollution levels visibly dropped, making way for a clearer sky, Delhiites took to Twitter to react to the improved weather conditions.

Some credited the scheme for less traffic on roads, clear sky and suggested that the government make this permanent.

Another user posted a video of him driving through the road and thanking Odd-Even for a traffic-free Sardar Patel Marg which is usually busy on other days.

However, some Twitter users claimed that the Odd-Even scheme did nothing to improve the situation in the city and credited strong winds and nature for it. They questioned the government's intent behind the move that brought inconveniences to the residents and called the move a failure.

Few also questioned the government for not exempting vehicles that run on CNG.

Nov 05, 2019

