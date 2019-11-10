Odd-Even restrictions lifted in Delhi for Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations on 11, 12 November

The Odd-Even rule in Delhi, enforced to combat air pollution, will remain suspended on 11 and 12 November in view of the celebrations for Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had made the announcement regarding the suspension of the rule on Friday, after receiving requests from various delegations.

"As Sikhs were demanding relaxation in the Odd-Even scheme, the government has decided that the scheme will not apply on 11 and 12 November in the light of celebrations of 550th Guru Nanak Dev ji anniversary," ANI reported him as saying during a press conference.

On Tuesday, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had said that a delegation led by MLA Jarnail Singh had made the request to suspend the restrictions for Guru Nanak Jayanti. Some other delegations had also met them over the same issue, he said.

The Odd-Even rule, which commenced in Delhi on 4 November, will continue till 15 November. Under the scheme, non-transport vehicles having odd or even digits of registration number are allowed to ply on odd and even dates respectively, from 8 am to 8 pm.

Two-wheelers and electric (not CNG) vehicles, women-only vehicles with children aged upto 12 years and vehicles occupied by physically-disabled persons are exempted from the rule.

