O Panneerselvam says AIADMK will win Tamil Nadu by-elections by margin of 50,000 votes

Chennai: Ruling AIADMK's Coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday said the party will win the two by-elections with a margin of 50,000 votes.

Speaking to reporters here after the party's Executive Committee meeting, Panneerselvam said discussions at the meeting were about the party's strategy for the polls for local bodies, by-elections to two assembly seats and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Asked about the electoral alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said a decision on alliance will be taken at the time of elections. He said the party is providing good governance in the state and would win the two impending by-elections for the Tiruvarur and Tiruparankundram assembly seats.

The Tiruvarur seat fell vacant after the death of DMK President M Karunanidhi and the Tiruparankundram seat fell vacant after the death of AIADMK legislator AK Bose.

Earlier at the Executive CoCommitteeeeting, the AIADMK condoled the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, DMK president and former chief minister M Karunanidhi, party lawmaker Bose and those who had lost their lives in the Karnataka and Kerala floods.

The party also passed resolutions demanded Bharat Ratna title for late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, rationalist movement leader late EV Ramasamy and late chief minister CN Annadurai.