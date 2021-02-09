NYKS recruitment drive 2021: Apply for 13,206 volunteer posts at nyks.nic.in; last date is 20 Feb

Candidates must have cleared Class 10 and must be between the ages of 18 and 29 years as on 1 April, 2021. If selected, they will be paid Rs 5,000 per month

The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has released a notification inviting applications from candidates for the National Youth Corps Scheme for various volunteer posts.

Candidates who are interested in the positions and are eligible as per NYKS norms are advised to visit the official website of NYKS at nyks.nic.in and apply for the same online on or before 20 February.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, NYKS is looking for 13,206 volunteers who will be deployed in various locations across the country for the year 2021-22. As per the guidelines, two volunteers in every block in 623 kendras will be deployed.

In order to be considered eligible, candidates must have passed Class 10. However, students who have enrolled themselves as regular students in any stream will not be eligible for deployment under the scheme as their commitment to their full-time course might clash with the volunteer work.

There is an age limit applicable as well and the volunteer must be aged between 18 and 29 years as on 1 April, 2021. The NYKS will pay selected volunteers a monthly volunteer pay of Rs 5,000.

Here's the link to access the notification and application form.

The report quoted an official notice to state that the “monthly honorarium of each volunteer will be credited to the concerned volunteer’s bank account”.

While applying for the volunteer post, candidates must submit their working contact number, email address and Aadhar card number so that they can be easily contacted when needed.

The application window was opened on 5 February and candidates can apply till 20 February.

According to a DNA report, a date for conducting the interview will be fixed thereafter. Members of the selection committee will hold the meeting depending upon the availability of the DM/ DC and a final interview date will be selected, tentatively set to be any time between 25 February and 8 March.

The final selection will be done on the basis of the interview. If shortlisted, the applicant will have to bring the original set of documents, a set of photocopies of the documents, two passport size photographs as well as the filled application form at the time of the interview.

Candidates will be notified about the interview schedule through email and SMS/WhatsApp.