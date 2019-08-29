NYKS Admit Card 2019: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan releases admit cards; check nyks.nic.in to download

NYKS Admit Card 2019| Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has released the admit card for the exam to to posts of assistant director/district Yyouth coordinators, junior computer programmer. Candidates who have applied for the exam can log on to the official website — nyks.nic.in — to check and download their admit cards.

The exam schedule has also been released on the website.NYKS will be conducting the recruitment exam for the advertised posts between 6 September and 9 September, 2019.

Steps to check and download NYKS Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — nyks.nic.in.

Step 2: Go the the “Whats New” Section displaying on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link for online exam call letter.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

The candidates are advised to carry the admit cards on the day of examination, without which they will not be permitted to appear in the examination.

In July, NYKS had invited applications for the recruitment of lower division clerk, multi-tasking staff posts, junior computer programmer, senior hindi translator, assistant, librarian, stenographer grade-II, computer operator and other posts on their official website.