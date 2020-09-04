NVS recruitment 2020: Application for 454 TGT, PGT, FGSA posts open, apply at navodaya.gov.in by 11 Sept

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacant posts of teachers in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli

NVS recruitment 2020: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released notification for the recruitment of teachers on its official website navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates will have to download the application form and apply through email by 11 September till 5 pm.

"Duly filled in and signed application along with documents/ testimonials in a single PDF file shall be sent conpune20@gmail.com," the notification read.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 454 vacant posts of teachers in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas situated in the states/UTs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Of the total vacancies, 98 posts are for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), 283 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and 73 Faculty cum System Administrator (FGSA).

According to a report by Jagran Josh, candidates applying for the post of TGT should have two-year Integrated Post Graduate Course from Regional College of Education of NCERT or any other NCTE recognised university/Institute, in the concerned subject with at least 50 percent marks.

Those applying for PGT should have four years Integrated Degree Course from R.C.E. of NCERT in concerned subject with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate.

Candidates having Bachelor’s Degree in concerned subjects from recognised universities with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate; B.Ed or equivalent qualification from recognised universities are also eligible for the applying for the post of PGT.

For FCSA post, applicants will need to have B.E/ B.Tech/ BCA/ Degree with Diploma, CTET.

A report by NDTV said that candidates shortlisted for PGTs will be paid Rs 27,500 per month in normal station, in hard station (District Kutch/ Dangs/ Ratnagiri, candidates will get Rs 32,500 per month.

Those who get shortlisted for TGTs in normal station will get Rs 26,250 per month and in hard station will be paid Rs 31,250.

Here's the direct link to apply online.