NVS Class 9 LEST 2022: Registration deadline for admission extended to 15 November; check details here

The registration deadline for the Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) 2022 for Class 9 students has been extended by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to 15 November. Candidates can apply for admission at the official website at https://navodaya.gov.in/.

Steps to apply for NVS LEST 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://navodaya.gov.in/

― Click on the link for lateral admission to Class 9 that is given on the main page

― A new window will appear. Complete the registration process using the requisite details

― Login and complete the NVS LEST 2022 application

― Submit the LEST 2022 form and save a copy for use in the future

Direct link: https://www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in/nvs/checkVacancy

Earlier the deadline for NVS LEST 2022 registration for Class 9 students was 31 October.

The exam will be held on 9 April, 2022, in any centre allotted by the NVS or the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) of the district. The exam will be held for a duration of 2.5 hours, with an additional time of 50 minutes being given to candidates with special needs.

The medium of answering the paper is Hindi and English, with an objective style paper with OMR sheet. The questions of the paper would be of Class 8 level and taken from the subjects of Hindi, English, Mathematics and General Science.

Only applicants who are studying in Class 8 for the academic year 2021-22 in a government recognised school in the district where the JNV is situated, are eligible for the LEST 2022. Applicants who have passed Class 8 exams in the previous academic sessions cannot apply.

Applicants must be born between 1 May 2005 and 30 April 2010, including both the dates.

The results of the LEST 2022 will be notified to shortlisted candidates by SMS and Speed post. The results will also published on the website of the JNVs and the Vidyalaya Notice Boards.

JNVs provide free education with a modern and good quality curriculum, particularly in rural India. There are presently 650 functioning JNVs in the country.