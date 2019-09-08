NVS Admit Card 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti releases admit card for PGT, TGT exam; download at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Admit Card 2019| Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for TGT, PGT, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering Assistant and Lower Division Clerks. Those candidates who had applied for the exam can now download the admit card through the official website of NVS: navodaya.gov.in.

NVS will be conducting the written examination from 16 September to 20 September, 2019.

On 2 September, NVS released the exam schedule for PGT/TGT/LDC/AC/MISC on its official website. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted in three shifts. Candidates can check their exam dates and venue details with shifts on their admit cards.

Steps to download the NVS Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Download Admit Card for Computer Based Test for the recruitment of Assistant Commissioners, PGTs, TGTs, Legal Assistant, Female Staff Nurse, Catering

Assistant and Lower Division Clerks”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are required to bring a photo identity card on the day of the exam, failing which they will not be permitted to sit for the written test. For more details regarding the examination, candidates can log on to the official website NVS at navodaya.gov.in