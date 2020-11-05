NVS Admissions 2021: Application window opens for students seeking Class 9 admission at navodaya.gov.in

The entrance test will be conducted on 13 February, 2021, at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned districts or any other centre that has been allotted by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the application process for students seeking admission in Class 9 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) for the academic session 2021-22.

This online application window has been opened for Class 9 lateral entry candidates against the seats that remain vacant in the upcoming academic session.

According to the education association, the last date to apply is 15 December. Aspirants need to apply and appear in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) in order to be shortlisted for the seats.

Application can be made by visiting the dedicated webpage at navodaya.gov.in or www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

According to Hindustan Times, the entrance test will be conducted on 13 February, 2021, at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of the concerned districts or any other centre that has been allotted by the NVS.

In order to successfully apply, candidates must meet certain criteria. The students must be studying Class 8 in the academic session of 2020-21. While appearing for the selection test, they must have qualified or passed Class 8 in the academic session 2020-21. Also, there is an age bracket given for the students. Candidates seeking admission must be born between 01.05.2005 and 30.04.2009 (both days inclusive).

A report by NDTV cited an official notification to state that the papers will be of two hours and 30 minutes and will have four sections. The four sections are English, Hindi, mathematics and science. The examination will be of 100 marks in total with 100 objective type questions. There will be two mediums for the exams: English and Hindi.

This is the direct link to apply in the selection exam for admission to JNV Class 9 for the 2021-22 session.

Here is the prospectus cum application form for the admission test in JNV in the academic session 2021-22.