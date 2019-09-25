NVS 2019: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti releases answer key for TGT, PGT LDC posts; candidates can download from navodaya.gov.in

NVS 2019| Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the answer key for the computer-based test conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Commissioner, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Catering Assistant, etc. on its official website – navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the above mentioned exams should visit the official NVS website to check and download the answer keys.

To download the NVS TGT, PGT LDC and other answer keys from the official portal, candidates would require user Id and password.

How to download NVS TGT, PGT LDC and Other Provisional Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Link for submission of objections for Questions, Answers and Provisional Answer Keys for CBT held from 16-20 September, 2019 under Recruitment Drive- July 2019" on the home page

Step 3: A window will open where the candidate will need to fill their respective user Id and password

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit' once all the required credentials are entered correctly

Step 5: Your NVS answer key 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your NVS answer key 2019 for the future nee

Candidates should remember to submit objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through the given link only by 28 September.

Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by NVS, said reports.

The NVS had notified that there was one vacancy for legal assistant, five vacancies for assistant commissioner, 26 vacancies for catering assistant, 55 for staff nurse, 135 for LDC, 430 for PGT, 564 vacancies are for miscellaneous teachers and 1154 vacancies for TGT, reported Jagaranjosh.