Nursery admissions in New Delhi to begin from 15 Dec; all you need to know

The registration process for nursery admissions in the private, unaided schools in Delhi will begin from 15 December. Application forms will be available till 7 January, 2022, at a fee of Rs 25

The admission process for nursery schools in the National Capital is scheduled to begin from next week for the academic year 2022-23. The admission process and online registration in private and unaided schools will start from 15 December, as per media reports.

It is to be noted that the schools will provide the application forms till 7 January 2022. While schools charge a fee of Rs 25 for the nursery admissions forms, it is not mandatory to purchase prospectus of the educational institutes.

Here are some important dates for Delhi Nursery Admissions:

Online registration will commence on - 15 December

Last date to submit the application form- 7 January

Release of first list of nursery admission - 4 February

Release of second list of nursery admission - 21 February

End of application process- 31 March

Parents should note that the above-mentioned schedule is for General Category admissions in the nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1 for 75 percent of the seats. The authorities will soon announce the schedule for the remaining 25 percent seats, which is reserved for the disadvantaged (DG) and economically weaker section (EWS) students.

Delhi Nursery Admissions: Documents required

Parents need to submit a passport-size photograph of the child, the birth certificate of the child, a valid identity proof for the kid such as Aadhaar card, address proof and a photograph of the family (father, mother, and child) for the nursery admission process.

Delhi Nursery Admissions: Age criteria

As per the current age criteria, the minimum age for kids applying in the nursery, KG and Class 1 is three years, four years and five years respectively (by 31 March, 2022).

The Delhi government had closed the primary and nursery schools in view of the COVID-19 pandemic as the the national capital was badly hit during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Recently, the schools were again shut by the Delhi Government till further orders because of increasing air pollution levels and deteriorating air quality.