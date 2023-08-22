Nuh violence suspect shot in the leg in police encounter; Second incident in one week

In a recent development, a man suspected of involvement in the communal clashes that unfolded in Haryana’s Nuh was wounded in the leg following a police encouonter Tuesday.

According to reports, the encounter transpired within the precincts of the Tauru locality situated in the Nuh district. The accused individual, identified as Wasim, had a reward of £25,000 on his capture and was entangled in several legal cases encompassing charges of robbery and homicide.

Washim was taken into custody amidst the Aravalli hills in the Tauru region. Following his apprehension, he was admitted to the Nalhad Medical Hospital to receive necessary medical attention.

Seized from the suspect were a country-made pistol alongside five rounds of ammunition.

This marks the second occurrence of a police encounter in Nuh in just one week.

During the nights spanning August 15 and 16, two individuals suspected of participating in the unrest within Nuh were detained following a brief encounter. In the course of this incident, one of the suspect was apprehended after being shot in the leg.

The police encounter occurred in the vicinity of Sakho village hill, located in the Tauru region of Nuh district, as reported by cops.

The pair, attempting a hasty escape on a motorcycle, tumbled down after one of them sustained a leg injury due to a gunshot, as stated by the police. Subsequently, a makeshift firearm, a solitary cartridge, and the motorcycle were discovered in their possession.

These confrontations unfolded in the aftermath of the communal turmoil that unfolded in Nuh. This unrest was instigated when a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, known as the Braj Mandal Yatra, on July 31. The repercussions of this violence subsequently spilled over into the nearby Gurugram. Tragically, the clashes resulted in the loss of six lives.