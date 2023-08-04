Nuh Violence: Haryana administration removes illegal encroachments in Tauru

Amid violence, Haryana administration has removed illegal encroachments in Tauru of Nuh district where a similar Hindu Muslim riot had occurred back in 2014.

As per reports by The Tribune, the law enforcement agencies in Tauru bulldozed 250 shanties of “illegal” immigrants, majority of which belonged to the accused in the 31 July communal violence.

Tauru is a town just 32 km from Gurugram which shares border with national capital New Delhi.

The houses were reportedly illegal encroachments on HSVP (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) land for the past four years and were allegedly inhabited by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The demolition drive was carried out by district authorities along with heavy police force.

#WATCH | Haryana administration removed illegal encroachments in Tauru of Nuh district yesterday pic.twitter.com/t6Do9ibIMg — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

The report quoted police sources saying that the majority of those in the mob who pelted stones in and around Taru and attacked shops as well as people, were from the settlement.

The local police with the help of CCTV footage and videos, identified the houses from where stones were pelted and acting upon them, they bulldozed the illegal encroachments.

On Wednesday, Molotov cocktails — bottles filled with inflammable liquid with a source of ignition — were hurled at two mosques in Tauru by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants, Nuh police said.

The mosques — Juma mosque in Kucha Bazar and Kasai mosque - located a kilometre away, were burnt down.

2014 Tauru riots

In June 2014, communal riots were reported in Tauru which continued for four hours with mobs firing at each other and plundering and vandalising shops as well as vehicles.

The violence was reined in only after the area was put under curfew and three companies each of the CRPF and BSF were rushed to the area.

The trigger for the clash was an accident that took place around 7.30 am when a dumper knocked down two men on a bike on Pataudi Road. The man who died was Danveer Singh (22), a labourer.

Police had said as the dumper crushed the biker, many shopkeepers congregated and started beating up the driver and his helper.

The driver, Rahis Khan, and his aide, Mubarak, laid on the road injured, two constables and a DSP-rank officer tried to take them and the accident victim to hospital. But the local residents didn’t allow them to, police said.

