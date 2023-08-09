Nuh Violence Fallout: Hindu Mahapanchayats across Haryana seek ban on Muslim businesses, write to govt
The letters, reportedly written and signed by some of the sarpanches of these villages, mention the violence that erupted in Nuh on July 31. The letter also says that Muslims living must submit their documents to the police
A week after communal clashes wreaked havoc in Haryana’s Nuh district, the panchayats of several villages including Mahendergarh, Rewari and Jhajjar districts have written letters seeking a ban on Muslim traders from conducting business in the area.
The letters, reportedly written and signed by some of the sarpanches of these villages, mention the violence that erupted in Nuh on July 31. The letter also says that Muslims living must submit their documents to the police.
District authorities said they have taken note of the letters online and are investigating the matter.
Related Articles
The letters, containing identical content, said that over 50 panchayats have decided not to give “permission” to the Muslim community and miscreants to conduct any business. It specifies hawkers, cattle traders and those seeking alms.
According to a report by India Today, a few members of the panchayat in Hisar said, “We are giving a two-day ultimatum to all the shops to fire their Muslim employees or we will boycott them.”
Kapil Sibal files plea in SC
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has filed a plea in Supreme Court over the alleged “blatant hate speeches” that have called to kill Muslims and boycott them socially and economically.
There is a very serious thing that has happened in Gurugram where there is a call….that if you employ these people (Muslims) in shops, you will all be ‘gaddars‘ (traitors),” Sibal said as he mentioned the plea before Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.
Haryana Dy CM admits lapses
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has admitted to lapses made by Nuh’s local administration, saying that authorities could have assessed the situation better.
“There was a lack of assessment not only by the administration but also on the part of organisers who could not properly assess this entire episode properly,” said Chautala.
“The officials who gave the go ahead (for the yatra) too could not assess it properly. It is a point which is under investigation,” he added.
also read
Haryana violence: How tensions have forced migrants to flee Gurugram, Nuh
As tensions remain high in Haryana, some migrant workers employed in violence-hit Gurugram and Nuh have started returning to their hometowns. While those who live in slums in Gurugram’s Sector 70A were threatened to leave by mobs, labourers scarred by clashes in Nuh are also trying to go back
'Big game plan behind this': Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Nuh violence
Anil Vij added that internet services will only be restored after the situation improves around the area
Nuh Violence: Hindu-Muslim riots rattled even social media, hashtags spiked to 3 billion
Interestingly, the analysis also identified the involvement of certain anti-national elements leveraging audio/video messages on Twitter and other social media platforms to incite the public, according to report.