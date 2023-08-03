Nuh Violence: Decoding mob attacks on police when VHP's Jalabhishek Yatra was disrupted

Haryana police have documented seven instances when the anti-social elements in Nuh attacked police personnel who were trying to control the riots.

Reportedly the communal clashes in Nuh, Mewat, Haryana, started when a Muslim mob attacked thousands of Hindu devotees participating in the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar.

The cops have ensured separate FIRs for all the seven instances of attack on police.

Attack on Woman patrol team

Constable Ramendra Singh, serving as a driver at Women ERV Durga Shakti, Nuh, reported a horrifying incident during a routine patrol with woman constable Pinki and staff in-charge Anjuman.

Around 700-800 rioters surrounded them at the old bus stand in an attempt to cause harm. They attacked the police personnel with stones and even opened fire. Constable Ramendra and the others managed to escape from the vehicle and sought safety while the rioters set their vehicles on fire, resulting in the destruction of important files and equipment.

Cyber police station

In the first such instance an FIR has been lodged by one Inspector Ajay Kumar who alleges that a large mob of rioters confronted them outside the cyber police station in Nuh. Some of the accused were also armed with dangerous weapons while the rest had stones in their hands.

The rioters not only blocked the roads but also launched a violent assault on the police personnel, pelting stones and even firing shots to harm them.

In the melee, Inspector Ajay’s vehicle overturned due to the roadblock. The police had to fire warning shots in the air to protect themselves. Tragically, two home guards, Neeraj and Gursev, lost their lives, while Constable Pawan, Head Constable Shersingh, SI Devendra, and PSI Arun suffered severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Adbar Crossing

Another FIR was filed by Inspector Pankaj Kumar, who was present in Nuh on orders from his senior officials. Accompanied by Constables Pokar Ram, Sandeep, Sanjay, Vikram, and Gaurishankar, Inspector Pankaj was posted at Adbar Crossing, Nug.

At this location, they encountered a massive mob of approximately 600-700 rioters advancing from Tavadu while chanting slogans.

The rioters aggressively pelted stones and opened fire with illegal weapons at the police personnel. Despite making pleas for peace, the mob continued to attack, resulting in Inspector Kumar being shot in the stomach, and ASI Jagbir Singh sustaining injuries from stone pelting.

To disperse the mob, Inspector Kumar and his colleagues used their government-issued AK47s to fire warning shots in the air.

Bus-stand on Delhi-Alwar road

Constable Bijendra Kumar, stationed at the Intelligence Department Narnaul, found himself in grave danger during the Mewat Religious Kajabhishek Yatra.

Accompanied by Inspector Vishwajeet, they were heading towards the bus stand on Delhi-Alwar Road, Nuh when approximately 500-600 rioters began attacking and burning vehicles.

Despite Inspector Vishwajeet’s efforts to calm the situation, the rioters viciously attacked their vehicles with sticks, batons, and stones. Constable Bijendra managed to escape from the van before it was set ablaze by the rioters.

Old bus Stand

Constable Neeraj, stationed at CS Staff, Tauru, was tasked with maintaining law and order during the Yatra, along with Sub-Inspector Kanwarpal, Head Constable Hari Prem, and Home Guard Haasam Khan.

When the Yatra reached the old bus stand, around 500-600 rioters attacked the devotees and police personnel with stones, sticks, and illegal arms. Despite SI Kanwarpal’s efforts to intervene, the rioters turned violent, shooting at the police vehicle in an attempt to cause harm.

Constable Neeraj managed to save himself, but the rioters set the vehicle on fire, further escalating the dangerous situation.

Jhanda park

Constable Ravinder, posted as a driver at the Nuh City police station, lodged a complaint under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act.

He was stationed at Jhanda Park, Nuh, alongside Inspector Ombir Singh to maintain law and order during the Mewat Religious Jalabhishek Yatra.

As the Yatra approached Jhanda Park, around 600-700 rioters launched an attack on both the devotees and the police with the intent to cause serious harm.

The mob had weapons such as stones, sticks, batons, and illegal arms. When the rioters attacked their vehicle with sticks and stones, Constable Ravinder and SI took refuge inside while Inspector Ombir and others went out to control the situation.

The mob, however, did not relent, even opening fire with illegal weapons. SI managed to save himself, but the rioters set the vehicle on fire in an attempt to kill Constable Ravinder.

Second attack near Jhanda Park

SI Anil Kumar, serving in the Intelligence Department, Revadi was stationed to oversee the Yatra. He was present at Jhanda Chowk when approximately 500-600 rioters from the Meo Muslim community attacked the devotees and police.

The rioters carried weapons like batons, sticks, stones, and illegal arms. While Police Officer Dinesh Yadav tried to calm the mob, SI Anil remained inside the vehicle. The rioters attacked the vehicle with stones and sticks, forcing SI Anil to exit the van to save himself.

These FIRs reveal the extent of the violence and provide crucial evidence for further investigation. Police are currently combing through the available CCTV footage to identify the rioters. Efforts to arrest those who have already been identified, are underway, said cops.