Nuh violence: Congress MLA Mamman Khan was in touch with rioters, says Haryana Home Minister
Violence had rocked the Nuh and Gurugram districts of Haryana during a religious march organised by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on July 31. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the clashes and more than 200 were injured.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday alleged that Congress MLA Mamman Khan was in touch with Nuh rioters.
The development came days after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a Congress MLA has been issued notice by the police in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence.
The police have sent a notice to Congress MLA, asking him to appear for questioning on August 30, Vij said.
The home minister said that the police will be questioning Khan. The initial investigation so far has indicated that he was in contact with certain people who were involved in the riots.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the clashes and more than 200 were injured. Many vehicles were also set ablaze during the violence. According to police reports, the violence erupted shortly after the march commenced from Edward Chowk in Nuh town.
