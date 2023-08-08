Nuh violence: After deputy commissioner & superintendent of police, DSP transferred

Days after Nuh’s Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent were transferred, the Haryana government has moved out a police officer from the district in the rank of deputy superintendent.

Nuh Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jai Prakash was moved out of the district on Tuesday.

As per the order issued on Monday by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad, Nuh DSP Jai Prakash has been transferred. He will take up a posting as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Police Headquarters) in Panchkula.

Who is Nuh new DSP?

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwani) in Bhiwani district Mukesh Kumar will take over from Prakash.

Third senior officer from Nuh transferred

Jai Prakash is the third senior police officer who have been transferred after the communal violence erupted in the Nuh district of Haryana on 31 July.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar were transferred from Nuh.

Singla was on leave when clashes broke out in Nuh.

Singla has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Bhiwani.

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding additional charge in Singla’s absence, took over as the new Nuh Superintendent of Police, according to a government order issued on August 3.

Panwar was replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.

Nuh violence update

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, had died in the clashes that broke out in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession. The violence soon spread to Nuh’s neighbouring districts, including Gurugram forcing the Haryana government to impose Section 144 in several places.

On Tuesday morning, curfew was relaxed in Nuh from 8 am to 1 pm.

Till now, the Haryana Police have registered 142 First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested 305 accused, including 170 from Nuh district.

With inputs from agencies