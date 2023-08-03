Nuh Violence: 3-member SIT formed to oversee investigation, 165 arrested

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to oversee the probe into the communal clashes in Nuh district of Haryana.

Meanwhile, the curfew along with the imposition of Section 144 remains in place in Nuh. Schools and colleges in the district have been ordered to remain shut till 4 August. Internet services also remain suspended in the district till 5 August.

165 arrested

Till now, 83 FIRs have been registered and 165 arrests have been made the communal clashes that first broke out on Monday during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district, after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.

Security has been intensified in Nuh. On Thursday, paramilitary forces conducted a flag march in Nuh after a curfew was imposed in the district following the clashes. Streets wore a deserted look due to the curfew imposed in the area.

#WATCH | Security strengthened in Haryana’s Nuh as curfew is imposed here following clashes between two groups pic.twitter.com/3TrGSjfFlD — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

"The forces have been deployed in all areas. Around 14 companies of the central paramilitary forces have been called from outside while 21 companies of the Haryana Police have also been deployed...Vigilance is being done day and night... The sense of normalisation is coming...," Varun Singla, SP Nuh said.

On Tuesday, Haryana DGP PK Agarwal said multiple SITs would be formed to ensure thorough investigation into communal clashes.

Agarwal also said that each SIT would look into eight FIRs apart from investigating the provocative videos posted by cow vigilantes like Monu Manesar.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sought four more companies of central forces as arson and vandalism continued in Gurugram and a Bajrang Dal activist died in hospital, taking the toll in the communal violence to six.

Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

Social media played significant role in fuelling Nuh violence

Anticipating that social media played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh, Haryana government has formed a three-member committee to monitor social media activities from July 21 onwards, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Vij said the committee would take appropriate legal action against individuals found spreading hatred or misinformation.

With inputs from agencies