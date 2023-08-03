India

Nuh Violence: 3-member SIT formed to oversee investigation, 165 arrested

Schools and colleges in the district have been ordered to remain shut till 4 August. Internet services also remain suspended in the district till 5 August

Umang Sharma Last Updated:August 03, 2023 13:05:03 IST
Nuh Violence: 3-member SIT formed to oversee investigation, 165 arrested

Source: PTI

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to oversee the probe into the communal clashes in Nuh district of Haryana.

Meanwhile, the curfew along with the imposition of Section 144 remains in place in Nuh. Schools and colleges in the district have been ordered to remain shut till 4 August. Internet services also remain suspended in the district till 5 August.

165 arrested

Related Articles

Nuh

Nuh riots spread further in Haryana as 14 shops vandalised, eateries torched in Gurugram

Nuh

Toll in Haryana communal violence rises to five; 11 FIRs registered, 27 people detained

Till now, 83 FIRs have been registered and 165 arrests have been made the communal clashes that first broke out on Monday during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district, after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.

Nuh Violence 3member SIT formed to oversee investigation 165 arrested

Security has been intensified in Nuh. On Thursday, paramilitary forces conducted a flag march in Nuh after a curfew was imposed in the district following the clashes. Streets wore a deserted look due to the curfew imposed in the area.

"The forces have been deployed in all areas. Around 14 companies of the central paramilitary forces have been called from outside while 21 companies of the Haryana Police have also been deployed...Vigilance is being done day and night... The sense of normalisation is coming...," Varun Singla, SP Nuh said.

On Tuesday, Haryana DGP PK Agarwal said multiple SITs would be formed to ensure thorough investigation into communal clashes.

Agarwal also said that each SIT would look into eight FIRs apart from investigating the provocative videos posted by cow vigilantes like Monu Manesar.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sought four more companies of central forces as arson and vandalism continued in Gurugram and a Bajrang Dal activist died in hospital, taking the toll in the communal violence to six.

Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana -- 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

Social media played significant role in fuelling Nuh violence

Anticipating that social media played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh, Haryana government has formed a three-member committee to monitor social media activities from July 21 onwards, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Vij said the committee would take appropriate legal action against individuals found spreading hatred or misinformation.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 03, 2023 12:29:47 IST

TAGS:

also read

Haryana clashes: Mobile internet ban to continue in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts, parts of Gurugram till 5 August
India

Haryana clashes: Mobile internet ban to continue in Nuh, Faridabad and Palwal districts, parts of Gurugram till 5 August

The government had ordered the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh district from 4 pm on Monday and later imposed the restrictions in some other parts too till 2 August  in view of the "intense communal tension" and disturbance of public peace

Three killed as communal violence flares in Haryana's Nuh, spreads to Gurgaon
India

Three killed as communal violence flares in Haryana's Nuh, spreads to Gurgaon

Three people, including two Home Guards, have been killed and at least 20 injured in clashes that erupted between the two communities during a procession taken out by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Haryana' Nuh on Monday.

WATCH: Rapid Action Force conducts flag march in violence-hit Gurugram's Badshahpur
India

WATCH: Rapid Action Force conducts flag march in violence-hit Gurugram's Badshahpur

A day after communal clashes erupted in Haryana's Nuh during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally and the violence spread to parts of Gurugram, Rapid Action Force conducted flag march in Badshahpur where two shops were set ablaze by a mob on Tuesday