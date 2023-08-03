Nuh Violence: 159 arrested, 83 FIRs filed; Anil Vij urges people to avoid sharing provocative posts

The Haryana police has registered 83 FIRs and arrested 159 people in connection with Nuh violence. The state home minister, Anil Vij, on Thursday urged people not to post or forward provocative posts on social media and urged everyone to maintain peace.

#WATCH | Karnal, Haryana: “…Everyone should maintain peace. People should not post or forward provocative posts on social media. The investigation is underway. The police have registered 83 FIRs, and 159 people have been arrested. The investigation is going on…,” says Haryana… pic.twitter.com/IZ1wZoBDrm — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

All the accused arrested so far in connection with the violence in Nuh were produced in court on Thursday.

#WATCH | Accused arrested by the Police in connection with the recent violence in Nuh, Haryana being taken to the Court. pic.twitter.com/0F5hhvkfuz — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2023

Three days into the communal clashes, parts of Haryana, Gurugram and bordering Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan remained on the edge.

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said no one responsible for the violence will be spared and those who caused losses to private property are liable to compensate for that.

Meanwhile, internet ban was suspended for three hours on Thursday. The department of home affairs, Haryana, in a notice stated that a three-hour relaxation on the ban on mobile internet, SMS and dongle services from 1 pm to 4 pm on Thursday would be given, “in order to facilitate prospective candidates of CET/Screening test (Group C posts) to download admit cards and to exercise other necessary related tasks”.

The relaxation was provided in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and three sub-divisions of Gurugram -- Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar, where the ban was extended till 5 August by the authorities on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, BJP raised questions on the Congress' role in the communal violence in Haryana, saying the clashes that took place between the two communities were "part of a larger conspiracy" and the truth will come out during the investigation.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Congress MLA Mamman Khan's “provocative statement” on the floor of the Haryana Legislative Assembly and his social media posts raised suspicion about the party's role in the violence.

With inputs from agencies