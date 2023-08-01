Nuh riots spread further in Haryana as 14 shops vandalised, eateries torched in Gurugram

A fresh violence has been reported in Haryana’s Gurugram on Tuesday, where a mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Badshahpur.

The latest incident comes less than 24 hours after communal violence broke out in Nuh district of Haryana on Monday.

Fresh violence in Gurugram

On Tuesday, around 200 men on motorbikes and SUVs started creating rampage in Badshahpur. They vandalised around 14 shops in the main market including food stalls.

Armed with sticks and stones, they reportedly entered the area around 4 pm.

Also in sector 66, as many as seven stores were set on fire.

As per a report by PTI, the mob ransacked shops belonging to a particular community and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in front of a mosque in Badshahpur.

No injury was report at the time of filing this report.

Nuh violence update

Five people have died, as many as 44 FIRs have been registered and 70 people have been arrested for the massive violence in Nuh district on Monday.

But what sparked the violence? As per reports, tensions escalated after a group of young men stopped a religious procession – Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra – carried out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Khedla Mod and started pelting stones.

The violence soon started to spread in neighbouring districts of Haryana. Early on Tuesday, a mosque in Gurugram sector 57 – Anjuman Jama Masjid – was set ablaze and the nabi imam was allegedly killed by a mob of 70-80.

‘Bigger conspiracy’

In his address, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this.”

“Heavy police have been deployed in Nuh and nearby areas. Curfew has also been imposed in Nuh and Section 144 has been imposed in some places,” Khattar said.

With inputs from agencies