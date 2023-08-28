Nuh on Boil: VHP yatra & police 'bandobast', 10 things to know if Haryana will go over the edge again

Hindu organisations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Nuh, a region in Haryana, have declared their intention to hold the Brajmandal Shobha Yatra once again.

Consequently, the people offered their prayers at the Nalhad Temple in Nuh on the morning of Monday. Nonetheless, the local authorities have granted permission solely to residents to access the temple for their religious observances.

As the morning sun rose on Monday, the citizens of Nuh encountered barriers impeding their path to the Nalhar Temple. Subsequently, after showing their local IDs, these individuals were granted access to the temple.

At present, a vigilant police presence surrounds the area, with rigorous inspections of vehicles transpiring at the entrance checkpoint.

The media’s capacity to record visuals has also been restricted. Entry to the temple is contingent upon presenting proof of local residency.

A group of approximately 25 to 30 individuals from the city of Nuh have reached the Nalhad Mahadev Temple with the purpose of performing Jalabhishek on the final Monday of the month of Shravan.

These individuals have encountered roadblocks located 3 kilometers before the temple premises, which have barred their passage. Outsiders are not permitted to enter the area, as per the prevailing directives.

Here are 10 big updates from Nuh:

1. The Deputy Commissioner, Dhirendra Khadgata, declared the enforcement of Section 144 of the CrPC within the Nuh district on Sunday. Officials subsequently sealed the borders surrounding the district. As a result, only local residents were permitted entry into the area.

This decision came in response to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) announcement on Saturday of their intention to proceed with the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra on Monday. Previously, the authorities had declined permission for the Yatra. This denial took into consideration the upcoming G20 Sherpa group meeting, scheduled to occur in the district between September 3rd and 7th.

2. Haryana’s Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, then announced that permission for the yatra has been withheld as a precautionary measure. This decision takes into consideration the unrest that occurred a month prior. Khattar also urged worshippers to extend their devotions at local temples, rather than journeying to different

destinations within the state.

3. Monday came with the announcement that the internet will remain shut in Nuh. Mamata Singh, the Additional Director General (Law & Order) of Haryana, informed reporters that Internet services have been temporarily halted within the district. “Any individual attempting to stir up trouble through social media will face consequences, and their social media accounts will be restricted,” she further stated.

4. Heavy police presence was observed Monday morning at the Mahadev Mandir in Nuh’s Nalhar. Outsiders, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), stopped 3 km away from the temple. Only priests and locals allowed to enter.

5. Police officials stationed at Gurgaon-Nuh border checked IDs and recorded the registration numbers of all vehicles permitted to enter Nuh.

6. The priests who had arrived at the temple from Ayodhya in three vehicles were guided away. Access to the temple will be granted solely to local residents, police informed. Entrance is limited exclusively to individuals possessing Aadhaar cards, specifically those who live in Nuh. The provided address is being subjected to verification.

7. People will go to the three temples slated for the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra without taking out a rally. There are around 100-150 people inside the temple now. A team from Mahamandaleshwar Haridwar was also allowed entry.

8. At present, apart from Nuh, Section 144 has been imposed in Sonipat district. Along with this, orders have been issued to keep school-college, bank and office closed in Nuh.

9. Meanwhile, Bahadurgarh police in Jhajjhar detained Bajrang Dal workers who were going to participate in the Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh.

Bajrang Dal workers were going to Nuh after gathering at the Devi Mandir in Sector-6. About 2 dozen Bajrang Dal workers detained by the police. The police have taken everyone to the Sector 6 police station. Bajrang Dal workers were also detained in Balaji temple located on Najafgarh road.

10. Nuh’s Congress MLA Waman Khan was called for questioning, Haryana Home minister Anil Vij said that the police is inquiring. All the people who are under suspicion of having a role are being called for questioning. Vij said that the police must have felt that he too had a role, that is why he was called.