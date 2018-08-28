NTSE 2018 results: NCERT to soon announce names of students selected for scholarships; check at ncert.nic.in

The NTSE 2018 results will be announced soon by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Aspirants who gave the exam on 13 May 2018 can download their result in the PDF format from official website: ncert.nic.in

The result of the scholarship exam will determine a candidate's eligibility for the merit-based scholarship that is given to successful students starting from Class 11 till PhD level.

How to download NTSE Stage 2 Result 2018?

Here are the the steps to check the NTSE stage 2 result:

— Go to the NCERT official website to open the relevant link displayed there

— Click on the link and the result PDF will open listing the name, father’s name, and category of the qualified students

— Download and save a copy of the PDF

About the NTSE Scholarship

A total of 1,000 scholarships are distributed each year to the top thousand students in NTSE stage 2. The scholarship money is distributed to the students on a monthly basis. The scholarship amount is distributed as a monthly stipend starting from Rs 1,250 for Class 11 and Class 12 students, and increasing with the level of education of the student.

NTSE Scholarship Amount

Education level Scholarship Amount Classes 11 to 12 Rs 1,250 per month Undergraduate Rs 2,000 per month Post-graduate Rs 2,000 per month PhD As per UGC norms

What after the NTSE results?

After qualifying in both the stages of the NTSE 2018, the next step will be to avail the scholarship. To do so candidates must check their eligibility for the same. The eligibility criteria constitutes of the following conditions:

— Candidates must continue their studies in the approved courses (Medical, Engineering, Technology, Management or Law)

— They must keep a good conduct as certified by the Head of the Institution they are studying in

— They attend their classes regularly and keep proper attendance

— They are not employed in any way while pursuing their studies

Note: Candidates found not adhering to the above conditions will stop receiving the scholarship within one year and this may be a permanent suspension.

How to avail the NTSE Scholarship?

— Candidates have to submit a claim bill to the NCERT every year, the link to which is available on the official website. The claim bill contains the following:

— An acceptance undertaking

— Character certificate to be filled by the school principal

— Claim bill proforma for payment of scholarship asking for details such as bank account, and advance receipt

— Annual progress report form.

Note: Students should fill the claim bill form under the supervision of a parent. The claim bill should be submitted to NCERT each year before 31 December but not later than 31 March.

About NTSE

NTSE or the National Talent Search Examination is an annually held, merit-based scholarship programme aimed at identifying and nurturing talented students all across India. The exam can be given only by students currently studying in Class 10, and are yet to appear in their board examinations.

NTSE is conducted in two stages under the supervision of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) ever since the 1960s. The first stage of the exam is basically selection round to the second/ final stage. However, stage 1 of National Talent Search is conducted by SCERTs or any other responsible state educational board, and stage 2 is conducted by the NCERT.