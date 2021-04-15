NTPC Recruitment 2021: Registration for 35 executive posts ends today; apply at ntpccareers.net

This recruitment drive by NTPC will fill posts in the areas of Safety, IT, and Solar PV on a fixed-term basis for a period of three years

NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, will end the registration process for Executive and Specialist posts today, (Thursday 15 April).

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official site: ntpccareers.net.

The online application window initially opened on 1 April.

This recruitment drive by NTPC will fill posts in the areas of Safety, IT, and Solar PV on a fixed-term basis for a period of three years.

Candidates should possess an engineering degree to apply for all the posts.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official site, ntpccareers.net

Step 2: Click on ‘NTPC Recruitment 2021’ for Executive and Specialist posts that are available on the page

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the ‘Apply’ link

Step 4: Select the functional area and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Candidates will have to enter the required details asked on the new page

Step 6: Make the payment of application fees and click on ‘Submit’

Step 7: After submitting, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further reference

Here’s the direct link.

Also, candidates who belong to the General/ EWS/ OBC category will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. The fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

NTPC is India’s largest integrated power company with an installed capacity of 64,880 MW.

Since its establishment, the company has embarked upon an ambitious plan to attain a total installed capacity of 130 GW by 2032.