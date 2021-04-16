NTPC Recruitment 2021: 50 vacancies available for female executive trainees; apply by 6 May

As per government guidelines, applicants from the reserved categories will be provided age relaxation

The application for Engineering Executive Trainee posts has been released by NTPC Limited. In an official notification released on the website on Thursday, 15 April, the organization has advertised for as many as 50 vacancies. The deadline for application is 6 May.

The recruitment will be done on the basis of the GATE 2021 score and will only be open for female candidates.

Interested candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.ntpccareers.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the notification for the ‘Engineering Executive Trainee 2021’ posts. Click on ‘Apply’ when the link gets activated

Step 3: Fill the application form and also enter your GATE registration 2021 number. Upload signature and photograph

Step 4: A Unique Registration Number will be generated after the candidates submit the form

Step 5: Download your form

Step 6: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference

As per the official notification, candidates will get the basic pay of Rs 40,000 and will be placed on the pay scale of Rs 40,000 – Rs 1, 40,000.

The minimum eligibility criteria involve a minimum of 65 percent marks in BTech and Bachelor of Engineering. The final year students can also apply, however, it depends on them obtaining 65 percent marks in Engineering degree.

Candidates should not be more than 27 years old on the last date of the application, that is, 6 May 2021. As per government guidelines, applicants from the reserved categories will be provided age relaxation.