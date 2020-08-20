NTPC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy for 60 GDMO and medical specialists posts; apply at ntpccareers.net

Candidates belonging to general, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 300 by 2 September

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), an Indian Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), is inviting online application for the recruitment of Medical Specialists and Medical Officers (GDMO) for its Project/Station hospitals.

As per the notification released by NTPC on its official website - ntpc.co.in, the recruitment driver is being conducted to fill a total of 60 vacancies, out of which 37 are for GDMOs and 23 are for Medical specialists (General Medicine, O&G, Pediatrics).

Candidates can apply for the posts at ntpccareers.net by 2 September.

Those applying for the post of Medical Specialist should have a MBBS with MD/MS in Medicine/O&G/Pediatrics, reported Hindustan Times. For E4 level they should have minimum one year experience/practice after MD/MS and for E3 level they can be fresh MD/MS qualified doctor.

Candidates applying for Medical Officer (GDMO) should have a MBBS from recognised University/Institution. The qualification should be recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI). They should have two years of experience/practice after MBBS. Internship training will not be counted as experience.

According to Jagran Josh, those selected for the post of Medical Specialist will be getting salary between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1,80,000 for E3 level and Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for E4 level.

Those shortlisted for GDMO will be getting Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000. The upper age limit for both the posts is 37 years.

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category will have to pay application fee of Rs 300. There is no registration fee for SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates.

Click here to check other details about NTPC recruitment 2020 -

http://open.ntpccareers.net/2020_Medical/index_files/Employment%20News%20Ad%20English.pdf

Here's the direct link to apply - http://open.ntpccareers.net/2020_Medical/index.php