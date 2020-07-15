NTPC Recruitment 2020: Applications for engineer, assistant chemist posts open at ntpccareers.com till 31 July

Candidates who will be selected for the post of Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation) will have a basic pay of Rs 50,000.

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Engineer and Assistant Chemist.

As per the notification, there are a total of 275 vacancies available out of which 250 are for Engineers in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/ Instrumentation disciplines for Shift Operation of Thermal Power Plant.

The remaining 25 positions are for Assistant Chemist. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for NTPC recruitment 2020 on the website ntpccareers.net on or before 31 July.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, to be eligible for the NTPC posts, candidates must have 3 years of work experience in their respective domains. The upper age limit for applying for the posts is 30 years.

Candidates who will be selected for the post of Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/Instrumentation) will have a basic pay of Rs 50,000. Those who will be shortlisted for Assistant Chemist post will get a basic pay of Rs 40,000.

According to a report by Careers 360, candidates belonging to general/EWS/OBC categories will have to pay application fees of Rs 300.

There is no application fee for the SC/ST/PwBD category candidates.

The report said that as for the educational qualification, candidates applying for Engineer posts will need to have Engineering degree in relevant branch with 60 percent marks in aggregate.

Those applying for Assistant Chemist posts should hold M.Sc in chemistry from recognised University/Institute with at least 60 percent marks in aggregate.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTPC - ntpc.co.in

Step 2: On the home page, at the top right corner, click on careers

Step 3: A new page will open. Under the header 'Jobs @ NTPC', click on 'Read More' below the line that mentions - NTPC is looking for energetic young graduate engineers and professionals with brilliant academic record to join

Step 4: Tap on Advt. No. 04/19

Step 5: Read the eligibility and other details. Now, fill contact information, educational qualification and other credentials

Step 6: Upload documents in the application form

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Submit the application form.

Here's a direct link to apply