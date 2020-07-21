NTA will ensure JEE Main and UPSC NDA dates don't clash, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal assures students
In a tweet, the minister said that the students appearing in JEE Main, who 'could not update' that they are also appearing in the UPSC NDA exam, should not worry
Students who are going to appear for JEE Main and UPSC NDA exam heaved a sigh a relief after Union Minister for HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal assured that the NTA will ensure that the two exams don’t clash.
.@DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don't clash for candidates appearing in both the exams.
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 21, 2020
Nishank said that he had received representations from students regarding coinciding of JEE Main and NDA. He added, “The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6 September, should not worry.”
The UPSC has scheduled the NDA exam for 6 September. On the other hand, the Union HRD minister earlier this month announced that JEE Main examination will be conducted between 1-6 September.
Careers 360 reported that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had asked candidates appearing for JEE Main to update in their online application form if they are also taking NDA exam.
JEE Main applicants who are also appearing for NTA had to mark a 'YES' in their application form against the column that asked if they had also registered for the UPSC NDA exam.
Those who qualify UPSC NDA exam are called for the SSB interview. Based on their performance in both the rounds, a merit list is prepared. Shortlisted candidates are recruited in any of the three wings of the defence forces - Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.
On the other hand, those who get shortlisted in JEE Main get into top engineering colleges of the country, including National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). For admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), candidates have to qualify JEE Advanced, which will be held on 27 September.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NTA opens correction window for JNUEE, UGC NET and other entrance exams; upload changes latest by 15 July
The revised schedule for the entrance examinations and dates to download admit cards will be updated on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.
CBSE Revised Syllabus 2020-21: Central Board to reduce syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 by 30%, says HRD Minister
CBSE Revised Syllabus 2020-21 | The CBSE in a notification said that the syllabus was being rationalised while retaining the core concepts as class room teaching had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Govt slams 'uninformed commentary' over exclusion of topics from CBSE syllabi, says 'leave politics out of education'
Congress said CBSE's removal of chapters on Federalism, Secularism, Nationalism and citizenship, which are the pillars of Indian democracy, is a crude joke on democracy