NTA will ensure JEE Main and UPSC NDA dates don't clash, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal assures students

In a tweet, the minister said that the students appearing in JEE Main, who 'could not update' that they are also appearing in the UPSC NDA exam, should not worry

Students who are going to appear for JEE Main and UPSC NDA exam heaved a sigh a relief after Union Minister for HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal assured that the NTA will ensure that the two exams don’t clash.

.@DG_NTA will ensure that the two exams don't clash for candidates appearing in both the exams. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 21, 2020

Nishank said that he had received representations from students regarding coinciding of JEE Main and NDA. He added, “The matter has been examined. Students appearing in JEE (Main), who could not update that they are also appearing in the NDA exam scheduled on 6 September, should not worry.”

The UPSC has scheduled the NDA exam for 6 September. On the other hand, the Union HRD minister earlier this month announced that JEE Main examination will be conducted between 1-6 September.

Careers 360 reported that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had asked candidates appearing for JEE Main to update in their online application form if they are also taking NDA exam.

JEE Main applicants who are also appearing for NTA had to mark a 'YES' in their application form against the column that asked if they had also registered for the UPSC NDA exam.

Those who qualify UPSC NDA exam are called for the SSB interview. Based on their performance in both the rounds, a merit list is prepared. Shortlisted candidates are recruited in any of the three wings of the defence forces - Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

On the other hand, those who get shortlisted in JEE Main get into top engineering colleges of the country, including National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). For admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), candidates have to qualify JEE Advanced, which will be held on 27 September.