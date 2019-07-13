NTA UGC NET Result 2019 Declared: Over 60,000 candidates qualify; check scores on ntanet.nic.in, nta.ac.in

NTA UGC NET Result 2019 Declared | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 today (Saturday, 13 July). The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official websites – ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The result was initially scheduled to be released on Monday (15 July) 2019.

The exam grants eligibility for the post of an assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF). It was conducted from 20 to 26 June 2019 in a computer-based-test format. The NET Preliminary 2019 Answer Key was released on 1 July and review against it was accepted till 3 July.

According to reports, a total of 4,756 candidates have cleared for the JRF while, 55,701 have cleared the NET for assistant professor alone.

Steps to check NTA UGC NET Result 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official websites – ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under 'Latest @NTA' banner, click on the link that says 'NET June 2019 Result'

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your log-in details

Step 4: Hit on 'Submit'

Step 5: Your NTA NET Result 2019 will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference

The National Eligibility Test (NET) was initially conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). There are about 10 lakh candidates that appear for the examination every year.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.