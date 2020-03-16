NTA UGC NET June 2020: University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test registration to begin today

NTA UGC NET June 2020| National Testing Agency's (NTA) application process for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2020 examination begins from Monday, 16 March, 2020 through the official websites- nta.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from 15 to 20 June, 2020.

Interested candidates must have at least 55 percent marks (without rounding off) in their respective Master’s degree. Candidates' age limit should be 30-years and below, reported The Indian Express.

How to apply for NTA UGC NET June 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in

Step 2: Once the link is available candidates are to click on UGC NET June 2020 registration option

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Candidates are requested to follow the intructions, fill in the required information and register for the examination

Last date of registration is on 16 April, 2020.

By clearing the NET candidates will be eligible for the posts of Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

