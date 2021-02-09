NTA to release CMAT admit card soon at cmat.nta.nic.in; here's how to download

CMAT is a national-level management entrance examination that is conducted for admission to a number of MBA colleges across India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CMAT admit cards soon, as per various media reports.

According to a report in NDTV, the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) for admission to management programmes in the country will be held on 22 and 27 February in multiple CMAT exam centres.

The report added that the CMAT 2021 admit cards will be update in the official website cmat.nta.nic.in soon.

As per the report, the official websites will update the details of guidelines and other related information of CMAT 2021 including admit cards release dates, exam day instructions and results.

The exam cards will contain details of exam centres as well as the roll numbers of the candidates.

Here's how to download the CMAT 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the CMAT 2021 official website.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the CMAT 2021 admit card link provided and enter the login details in the link.

Step 3: Candidates need to download the CMAT 2021 admit card for future references.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, CMAT 2021 examination question paper will include questions from Quantitative Technique, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension and General Awareness. As per the report, the examination results are expected to be released on 27 March.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had closed the CMAT registration window on 30 January.

The exam is an online one, where candidates who qualify will be granted admission based on qualifying cut-off.