NTA renames UPSEE 2021 Exam to UPCET 2021; registration begins at upcet.nta.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) has been renamed to Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) by the National Test Agency (NTA). The authorities also announced the dates of UPCET 2021 on 26 March for undergraduate (UG), lateral entry, and postgraduate (PG) programmes.

The eligible candidates can visit the official website upcet.nta.nic.in till 25 April to register. The exam will be conducted on 16 May in 57 cities across the country.

Before filling the application form, interested candidates should check the eligibility criteria. The UPCET will be a computer-based test comprising objective-type MCQs.

Students can get admission to the following courses through the UPCET test:

UG Programmes: BHMCT, BPharm, BHMCT, BBA, BDes, Five-Year Integrated MBA, BVoc, BFA, BFAD, Five-Year integrated MCA.

Lateral Entry: BPharm, BTech for Diploma holders, BTech for BSc graduates.

Postgraduate Courses: MSc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry) and MCA.

The above-mentioned courses are offered by the government and private institutions affiliated with the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), and other state universities of Uttar Pradesh.

The UG, MCA (Integrated) and, MBA (Integrated) question papers will be bi-lingual (in English and Hindi). In case of any confusion, the English version shall be considered as final. However, the question papers of PG programmes will be in English.

For any clarifications, students can send an email at upcet@nta.ac.in or can call on the helpline number 011-4075-9000.

