NTA releases schedule for NEET Super Specialty exam 2020; register on natboard.edu.in before 24 August

NEET Super Specialty Exam 2020 | The National Board of Examination (NBE) released the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the super specialty course or post-graduate courses in Medicine on its official website – nbe.edu.in.

The online application process began on Monday at 3 pm and will continue till 23 August (11.55 pm). The computer-based examination will be held on 15 September across various centres in the country. Eligible students can apply for the entrance examination at natboard.edu.in.

The result for the NEET-SS examination is scheduled to be declared by 25 September.

“NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. National Board of Examinations also utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses,” reads the official notice.

To familiarise candidates with the exam pattern, NBE will conduct a demo test on 1 September

In the exam, 40 percent questions will be from all the eligible feeder broad specialty courses and the remaining 60 percent will be from the super specialty course selected by the candidate, according to a NDTV report.

Last year, the NEET-SS exam was held on 28 June.