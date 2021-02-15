NTA postpones CMAT 2021 date; check new details at cmat.nta.nic.in

Candidates who had applied for the exam earlier can now opt for this new course by editing their application forms during the correction window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021. The exam will now be held in the last week of March or in early April. According to a report by NDTV, the exam, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted between 22 February and 27 February 2021 was postponed after a proposal from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for a change in exam pattern.

The report added that the exam will now have an additional, optional, section for candidates interested in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Candidates who are yet to complete the CMAT 2021 application process can do so until 25 February. According to the official notification, the registration and submission of the application form will be accepted till 5 pm on the last date. The last date of successful final transaction of fee through SBI/HDFC Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/Paytm is 26 February till 11.50 pm. For any clarification, candidates are advised to get in touch with the NTA Helpdesk at 0120-6895200 or write to NTA at cmat@nta.ac.in.

As per a report in Jagran Josh, the CMAT 2021's new section will comprise 25 questions that have to be answered within 30 minutes. Candidates who had applied for the exam earlier can now opt for this new course by editing their application forms during the correction window.

Here's how to register for CMAT 2021 online:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit NTA's CMAT portal -- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there they need to click on Link for Apply for CMAT 2021.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they need to click on the new registration link.

Step 4: They will be taken to a page with instructions for CMAT 2021 and need to click Proceed to reach the application form and fill it.

Step 5: Candidates need to pay the requisite application fee after uploading a scanned copy of passport size photo and signature and download the confirmation page as well as take out a printout for future reference.