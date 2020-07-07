NTA opens correction window for JNUEE, UGC NET and other entrance exams; upload changes latest by 15 July

The revised schedule for the entrance examinations and dates to download admit cards will be updated on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday has opened the application correction widow for six entrance exams. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the agency's official website - nta.ac.in.

The exams for which the correction window has been made active are - Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2020), UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2020), IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT (IGNOU OPENMAT 2020), Indian Council of Agricultural Research AIEEA (ICAR AIEEA 2020), CSIR UGC NET 2020, and All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test, (AIAPGET 2020).

Candidates appearing for the entrance examinations can edit particulars and choice of exam centre cities by 15 July.

As per the release, the correction window for the above six examinations has been made operationalised in view of the hardships faced by the applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://data.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20200706112619.pdf

Corrections in the online application forms shall be accepted up to 5 pm and submission of fees (if applicable) up to 11.50 pm of 15 July.

Payment of application fees can be done via debit cards, net banking, UPI, and PayTM.

According to Hindustan Times, the revised schedule for the exams and dates to download hall tickets/ admit cards will be updated on the NTA's official website - nta.ac.in.

The allotment of the exam centres is subjected to availability and the NTA's decision on it will be final, reported NDTV.

The testing agency said that it will not be accepting any correction requests sent through fax, application, or email.

During the process, applicants who have uploaded illegible photographs and signatures will be able to re-upload them.

Applicants and parents have to keep checking the official site of NTA to check on updates of the entrance examinations.