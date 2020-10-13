NTA NEET UG 2020: Admit card for Phase 2 exam released at ntaneet.nic.in; exam on 14 Oct

The second phase of the examination is being conducted for select candidates who could not appear for the examination under specific circumstances arising due to the pandemic

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2020 Phase 2 exam admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at ntaneet.nic. The special exam will be conducted on 14 October for students who have missed the exam due to COVID-19 or were stuck in containment zones.

According to a report by Careers 360, candidates will be required to enter their credentials and security pin to download the hall ticket.

NTA will be releasing the combined result for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of NEET UG 2020 on 16 October on its official website.

As per a report by The Indian Express, NEET UG Phase 2 exam will be conducted between 2 pm to 5 pm. As many as 1.6 lakh students are expected to appear for the exam tomorrow.

The examination will be held adhering to strict precautions and guidelines issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students appearing for the exam must wear face mask, gloves and carry sanitizers in a transparent bottle.

Here is the direct link to download NEET UG 2020 Phase 2 exam admit card: https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/AdmitCard/AdmitCard.html

On 12 October, the Supreme Court of India gave its approval for NEET Phase 2 on 14 October.

The national level entrance exam for admission to medical colleges in India, was earlier conducted on 13 September. As per the Standard Operating Procedures, applicants who were infected with COVID-19 and were residing in the containment zones were not allowed to take the exam.

A total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for NEET UG 2020 of which 85-90 percent appeared for the examination,

To qualify the exam, students belonging to general or unreserved category will require to obtain 50 percentile or more to qualify. For unreserved PH candidates, the requirement is 45th percentile and for SC, ST, OBC, the requirement is 40 percentile.

Qualified candidates will get the opportunity to get admission to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in medical and dental colleges.

This year, 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes will also consider NEET score for admission.