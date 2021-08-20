NTA ICAR 2021: Applications for entrance exam to close today; test to be held September
The exam, which will be conducted on 7, 8, and 13 September for UG and 17 September for PG and JRF/SRF(PhD) students, will be held in an objective-type MCQ format and computer-based mode
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for the entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and Doctoral Programmes or courses of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Friday.
Candidates, who are still interested and have not yet registered for the NTA ICAR entrance exam 2021, can do so by visiting the official website http://icar.nta.ac.in/.
According to the latest update, the entrance exam will be conducted on 7, 8, and 13 September for UG and 17 September for PG and JRF/SRF(PhD) students. Here are a few direct links for interested candidates —
Information bulletin for UG candidates: https://icar.nta.ac.in/downloads/Final_IB_UG.pdf
Information bulletin for PG candidates: https://icar.nta.ac.in/downloads/Final_IB_PG.pdf
Information bulletin for PhD candidates: https://icar.nta.ac.in/downloads/Final_IB_PhD.pdf
Details regarding the exam centers, fee, application procedure, eligibility, scheme of exam, timings, and others are mentioned in the bulletins.
Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for the NTA-ICAR entrance exam 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website http://icar.nta.ac.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the registration link for UG/PG/PhD available on the homepage
Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves by using their email address and mobile number
Step 4: After registering, applicants need to log in and fill the application form
Step 5: Finally, upload all related and necessary documents and pay the applicable fee
Step 6: After completing the process, applicants need to submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference or use
Format
The examination will be held in an objective-type MCQ format and computer-based mode in 178 cities for UG and 89 cities for PG across the country.
Application Fee
Aspirants applying for UG, PG, and PhD courses or programmes will have to pay Rs 770, Rs 1,120, and Rs 1,820 as registration fee, respectively. However, the fee has been waived for reserved categories.
