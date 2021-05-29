The exam was scheduled to be held on 15 June but now stands postponed till further notice. The agency will announce the new date for the Computer Based Test (CBT) in due course

The last date to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test 2021 (UPCET 2021) has been extended till 20 June. Candidates can pay their fees till 20 June while the correction window for the applications will open from 21 June to 30 June. The decision has been taken after candidates requested the National Testing Agency (NTA) to extend the last date for submission of application forms as they are facing difficulties due to COVID-19 .

This is the second time when the dates have been extended. Earlier, the deadline to deposit the fee was 31 May. The exam was scheduled to be held on 15 June but now stands postponed till further notice. The agency will announce the new date for the Computer Based Test (CBT) in due course.

About UPCET 2021

The exam is being held for admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, and Harcourt Butler Technical University(HBTU), Kanpur for the academic year 2021-22.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

- Visit the website, upcet.nta.nic.in

- On the homepage, go to the link for the application for UG/PG courses

- Click on ‘New Registration’ if not registered yet

- Read all the instructions carefully, click the acceptance, and proceed

- Register yourself and then use your application number and password to log in

- Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

- Pay the fee and submit the form

- Save a copy of the application form. If required, take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for UG and PG courses:

https://testservices.nic.in/examSys21/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFc0WYHfui2Ja6LSt3pKZaYG+HWLAtXCoIDGkXZ936ere

https://upcet.nta.nic.in/WebinfoCms/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P