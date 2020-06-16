NTA extends deadline for submission of online application for UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET, JNUEE 2020 and other exams till 30 June

National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the deadline for submission of online application forms for various examinations.

As per the latest notification, students can now fill the application form for IGNOU Ph.D. and OPENMAT (MBA) entrance exam-2020, ICAR AIEEA 2020, JNUEE-2020, UGC NET June 2020, CSIR-UGC NET June-2020, AIAPGET- 2020 till 30 June.

The dates have been extended in view of the hardships faced by candidates in filling the application forms due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, earlier, the deadline to apply for the entrance examinations this year was till 15 June.

Willing and eligible candidates can visit the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in and enroll themselves for the exams.

Submission of online applications will be accepted till 5 pm, while the submission of application fee will be accepted only till 11:50 pm on 30 June.

The application fee can be paid through credit/debit card/net banking/UPI and Paytm.

A report by The Times of India mentions that the detailed schedule mentioning the revised dates of downloading admit cards and of the examination will be put up separately on respective examination website and on NTA official website later.

The NTA said that it would keep students updated about the developments and inform about changes with adequate time.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of these exams and NTA for the latest update on the same.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak also tweeted about the extension of these examinations. "In view of many requests received from the students and the hardships faced by them due to #COVID19 epidemic, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various examinations," the minister wrote.