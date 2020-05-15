NTA extends deadline for application to UGC NET, JNUEE, CSIR and ICAR exams till 31 May in view of COVID-19 lockdown

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday extended the deadline for the submission of online applications for a number of upcoming entrance examinations.

Candidates wanting to appear for the UGC NET, JNUEE, CSIR-NET and ICAR-NET exams can now register themselves online till 5 pm, 31 May 2020.

Applicants can submit the online application fee till 11:50 pm of the same date. The dates have been extended in view of the obstacles being faced by students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the last date to submit the online registration forms for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020, Joint CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020 were extended till 15 May.

The last date for submitting UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020 online application was 16 May.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also tweeted the NTA announcement on extension of application dates.

“In view of the hardships faced by the parents and students due to COVID-19 epidemic and requests received from many students, I have advised @DG_NTA to extend/ revise the dates of submission of online application forms for various Examinations: ICAR, JNUEE, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET,” the minister tweeted.

According to an NDTV report, the process of application and fee payment remains the same. Eligible candidates can visit the respective websites to apply for the examinations.

Candidates can also visit the official website of NTA and click on the active examination tab to directly go to the page of the entrance test that they wish to appear for.