NTA declares AIAPGET result 2020: Check scorecard, qualifying status at ntaaiapget.nic.in

The AIAPGET 2020 was conducted for admission in MD/ MS/ PG Diploma AYUSH PG courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy for the 2020-21 academic session

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the AIAPGET result 2020 today (4 November). Students who have appeared for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 can check their score and qualifying status at ntaaiapget.nic.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, the qualifying criteria for AYUSH MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses is as per CCIM/ CCH and Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.

The AIAPGET result 2020 is valid only for admission in the current 2020-21 academic session for MD/ MS/ PG Diploma AYUSH PG courses.

A report by Careers 360 said that the AIAPGET result 2020 has been released in the form of a scorecard. Along with the result, NTA has also released AIAPGET cut-off scores.

The cut-off for the general category is 50th percentile, while for OBC, SC and ST candidates it is 40th percentile.

To check the AIAPGET result 2020, candidates will be required to enter their exam roll number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, and enter the security pin as shown on the results page.

Click here to access the the link to check and download AIAPGET result 2020.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will now have to appear for the counseling round. The dates of counseling will soon be released on the official website.

The NTA had released the AIAPGET 2020 final answer key on 3 November. AIAPGET 2020 was conducted by NTA on 28 September in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Students who qualify for the exam are eligible for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.