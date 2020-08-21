NTA announces revised dates for UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU and other entrance exams; check nta.ac.in
NTA has postponed the AIPGET exam that was earlier scheduled for 29 August. The exam will now be held on 29 September
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised dates for UGC-NET, AIAPGET, IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance exam, Delhi University entrance test and ICAR AIEEA exams on its official website nta.ac.in.
As per the new schedule, UGC NET June 2020 will be conducted between 16 and 25 September. All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 will be held on 28 September.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT (MBA) entrance examination 2020 will be conducted on 15 September, while IGNOU PhD entrance exam-2020 will be held on 4 October.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 - Bachelor Degree programs (UG) will be held on 7 and 8 September.
The Delhi University entrance test (DUET) 2020 will be held between 6 and 11 September.
The dates for ICAR AIEEA 2020 PG and PhD level exams will be announced shortly by the NTA.
Click here to check the complete schedule - https://data.nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20200820174440.pdf
According to Hindustan Times, NTA had initially scheduled these entrance examinations for May and June but had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.
The admit cards will be released 15 days prior to the commencement of each exams. It will have the details of the candidate and date, time, and information about the examination centres.
The entrance examination dates have been decided in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and MHRD.
Candidates and their parents are advised to keep checking the respective examination websites and NTA site for updates.
For any clarification, applicants can also contact at the respective email IDs or call at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NCHMCT JEE 2020: NTA to hold hotel management entrance exam on 29 Aug; check nchmjee.nta.nic.in
The results for NCHMCT JEE 2020 exam will be declared in the first week of September and the counselling will begin from the last week of September, 2020
11 students from as many states move SC for postponement of JEE (Main), NEET exams due to COVID-19
The plea, filed through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, has also sought direction to the authorities to increase the number of examination centres for these exams
JEE Main 2020: NTA releases admit card for entrance exam; check at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The JEE (Main) 2020 admit card has a self-declaration form attached and candidates have been asked to fill and submit it on the day of the exam. The undertaking will ensure that the candidates taking the exam are COVID-19 free