NTA announces IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD entrance results 2020 on ignouexams.nta.nic.in
The IGNOU Open Management Aptitude Test (OPENMAT) 2020 was conducted on 15 September, while the PhD entrance exam was held on 4 October
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT (MBA) and PhD exams 2020 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website - ignouexams.nta.nic.in.
The IGNOU Open Management Aptitude Test (OPENMAT) 2020 was conducted on 15 September, while the PhD entrance exam was held on 4 October.
Students who have qualified the IGNOU OPENMAT 2020 will have to apply for the MBA and related courses offered by the University.
At the time of applying for management programmes offered by IGNOU based on OPENMAT 2020 score, students will be required to submit all the relevant documents in the prescribed format at the regional centres of the University.
Steps to check IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD results 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website - ignouexams.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on "IGNOU MBA Score Card 2020", or "IGNOU Ph.D. Score Card 2020."
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.
Step 4: Press the submit button.
Step 5: Check your marks, qualifying status and rank before saving and taking a print for future reference.
Direct link to check and download IGNOU MBA Score Card 2020
