The National Testing Agency (NTA) has delayed the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2021 for three months. The exam was originally scheduled for 7 June but now stands postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The agency will release the revised exam dates later. The online registration for the test will also be announced at a later stage.

AIAPGET 2021 is an annual entrance exam for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy courses for the academic session 2021-22.

It includes All India (Open/other States) and State quota seats at all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions and Universities, and Deemed Universities across the country. NTA conducts this exam on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. A candidate must possess a BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree or Provisional BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS Pass Certificate from a recognised university

2. He/She must have completed one year of internship or is likely to complete the internship before the admission process

3. If a candidate is found to have completed the internship after the notified date or is found to have qualifications that are not recognised by any competent authority, the application will be rejected

Selection Process:

Applicants are selected through a Computer Based Test (CBT) of 480 marks. It consists of 120 questions and 4 marks are awarded for every right answer whereas one number is deducted for every wrong answer.

Medium:

A) For Ayurveda - English and Hindi

B) For Unani - English and Urdu

C) For Siddha - English and Tamil

D) For Homeopathy- English only