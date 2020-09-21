NTA AIAPGET 2020 releases admit card at ntaaiapget.nic.in; entrance exam on 28 September

Students can download their hall ticket from ntaaiapget.nic.in.

The All India AYUSH Post Graduation Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020 admit card has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

The AIAPGET 2020 will be conducted on 28 September. The entrance exam was originally scheduled to be held in the month of May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hindustan Times, the entrance exam for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Those appearing for the exam should carry a printout of the admit card along with original photo identity proof at the test centre. If they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

After downloading the AIPGET 2020 hall ticket, candidates should check all the details including their name, date of birth, registration number, photograph, signature, exam centre name, address, and date and time of the test.

They should also carry a passport size photography with them at the exam centre to paste on the attendance sheet.

Director General of NTA Dr Vineet Joshi in the notification said that issue of AIAPGET 2020 admit card, however, shall not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinised at subsequent stages of admission process.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to the website ntaaiapget.nic.in

Step 2: Tap on the Download Admit Card under the Current Events section

Step 3: Key in your application number, date of birth and enter the security pin as displayed

Step 4: Press the submit button and the AIAPGET 2020 hall ticket can be seen on the screen

Step 5: Check all the information properly before saving and taking a print out of the admit card.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card.