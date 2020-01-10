NSUI trounces ABVP in student union elections at Varanasi's Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, wins all four seats

Varanasi: The Congress' NSUI has swept the student union polls in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, defeating rival ABVP candidates in all four crucial seats.

The candidates of BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad were trounced by candidates of National Students Union of India in all four seats of president, vice-president, general secretary and librarian in the varsity students union poll held on Wednesday.

As per the poll results declared on Wednesday by varsity election officer, professor Shailesh Kumar Mishra, NSUI's Shivam Mishra won the president's post by securing 709 votes, defeating ABVP's Harshit Pandey who polled only 224 votes.

Chandan Kumar bagged the vice-president's seat and secured 553 votes while Avinash Pandey won the post of general secretary and got 487 votes.

Rajnikant Dubey of NSUI won the librarian's post by securing 567 votes.

Anurag Shukla was elected unopposed for the representative post of Sahitya Sanskriti Sankaya of the varsity.

University vice-chancellor professor Rajaram Shukla administered the oath in Sanskrit to the newly elected office bearers.

Of 1,950 voters, only 991 caste their votes in which 931 were boys and 60 girls.

