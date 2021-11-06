NSA Doval and French foreign minister hold talks on India-France strategic partnership, maritime security in Indo-Pacific

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reinstated France's commitment to strengthen ties in the areas of defence, space, civil nuclear energy and security with India to National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval

Paris: French overseas minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday held discussions with nationwide safety advisor Ajit Kumar Doval right here on the event of the thirty fifth session of the Indo-French strategic dialogue and underscored the significance to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific based mostly on the rule of legislation.

In response to a press release issued by French Embassy in New Delhi stated that Drian pressured the dedication to deepening the Indo-French strategic partnership and strengthening its varied features, significantly within the areas of defence, area, civil nuclear vitality and safety.

“Following up on the assembly between the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome, the Minister pressured our dedication to deepening the Indo-French strategic partnership and strengthening its varied features, significantly within the areas of defence, area, civil nuclear vitality and safety,” learn the assertion.

Drian mentioned the priorities within the combat in opposition to local weather change along with his interlocutor, the assertion stated.

“He underscored the significance of the mutual belief between France and India, in addition to that of the Indo-French partnership in working to strengthen multilateralism and defend a free and open Indo-Pacific based mostly on the rule of legislation,” the assertion additional stated.

The French minister additionally referred to as for continued Indo-French coordination, together with on the UN Security Council, on Afghanistan, the assertion added.