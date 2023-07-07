NSA Ajit Doval to meet UK counterpart Tim Barrow in New Delhi, raise Khalistani issue

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will meet his UK counterpart Tim Barrow on Friday and raise the issue of increase in activities by Khalistani terrorists.

Both the leaders will meet in New Delhi and discuss host of several other bilateral issues.

Doval to meet UK counterpart

Friday’s meeting between Doval and Barrow will be the second this year. They had an informal meeting on March 30.

The high-profile meeting on Friday comes after the death of Avtar Singh Khanda – UK-based chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and alleged handler of separatist Amritpal Singh – who died on June 15 under mysterious circumstances in a hospital in Birmingham.

Attack on Indian High Commission in London

Also the meeting between both the leaders will take place after March 19 attacks and protests at Indian High Commission in London.

In March, a pro-Khalistan protestor climbed on the balcony of the Indian High Commission in London and had pulled down the Indian national flag. India had registered a strong protest over the matter and urged the UK authorities to take appropriate action against those involved.

Threat issued by Khalistanis to be discussed

During his meeting with Barrow, Doval will raise the issue of Indian diplomats — including high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and a consul general — being targeted by Khalistan extremists in posters announcing a protest rally to the Indian high commission in London on July 8.

Doval has been in constant contact with Barrow over the rise of Khalistan extremism in UK and has also highlight its impact on the bilateral ties.

“India has serious concerns over the British core establishment ostensibly soft-pedaling the (Khalistani) issue,” a report by Hindustan Times quoted people aware of Doval-Barrow’s meeting as saying.

After the March 19 attack, the Delhi Police registered a FIR over a crime committed in UK and later, the case was later handed over to NIA.

Khanda, Gursharan Singh and Jasvir Singh were named by the Delhi Police special cell as the main perpetrators of attacks and protests in the Indian consulate in the London incident. The NIA too identified about a dozen suspects behind the flag-desecration in UK, the report quoted senior officials as saying.

With inputs from agencies